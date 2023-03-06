Local

UNITED AIRLINES

2 United Planes Make Contact at Boston's Logan Airport; No Injuries, Massport Says

The airline's official Twitter account replied to a tweet that appeared to show one plane's wing touching another's tail and acknowledged an incident they were working on

By Asher Klein

Boston Logan International Airport, seen from above, on Monday, March 6, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Two planes set to leave Boston Logan International Airport Monday morning made contact, according to state transportation officials.

The incident took place just before 9 a.m. A United plane leaving for Newark, New Jersey, made contact — what kind wasn't specified — with a United plane that was set to fly to Denver, Massport said.

The Newark-bound plane was being towed by a United vehicle. No one was injured in the incident, according to Massport.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to United Airlines for more information.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The airline's official Twitter account replied to a tweet that appeared to show one plane's wing touching another's tail and acknowledged an incident they were working on.

"We're sorry to see this has been your experience. Our teams are aware and are working on the best timely solution. We understand how frustrating delays are and we're sorry that your travel has been impacted like this," the reply said.

A private plane took off without permission as a JetBlue was coming in to land at Logan Airport Monday night.

The incident comes less than a week after two planes had what the Federal Aviation Administration called a "close call" at the airport, with a small jet that took off without clearance crossing the path of a JetBlue plane, which was forced to take evasive action during landing.

More on Boston's Logan airport

Boston Feb 28

JetBlue Plane, Private Jet Have ‘Close Call' at Boston's Logan Airport: FAA

truck crash Jan 11

Truck Stuck at Logan Airport in Apparent ‘Storrowing'

This article tagged under:

UNITED AIRLINESBostonLogan International Airportmassport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us