2 vehicles crash into Boston Market, Saugus fire officials say

Two overturned vehicles could be seen inside the Boston Market on Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts

Fire crews were working to free multiple people Monday evening after two vehicles crashed into a Boston Market restaurant in Saugus, Massachusetts.

The Saugus Fire Department said that the crash happened at the location on Route 1 northbound. Photos shared by the Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed two overturned vehicles in the building.

The union said multiple people were entrapped. The fire department said earlier it was requesting the Jaws of Life.

No further information was immediately available.

