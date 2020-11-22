Local

POLICE

2 Watertown Homes Broken Into, Police Investigating

Watertown police released a home security video that was taken from an attempted housebreak in September and say it shows a possible suspect in Saturday's break-ins.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two homes in Watertown, Massachusetts, were broken into on Saturday, according to police.

The Watertown Police Department says it is investigating after there were two house breaks that occurred Saturday between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Avon and Sunnybank roads.

Police released a home security video that was taken from an attempted housebreak in September. The person in the video is a possible suspect in Saturday's break-ins, according to police.

Officials did not provide any further information on a possible suspect.

Police are asking residents to report any unusual activity.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

POLICEWatertown
