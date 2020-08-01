At least two white sharks, also known as great white sharks, were seen off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Saturday afternoon, according to the Sharktivity App and Massachusetts State Police, closing the water for the majority of the day.

Swimmers at the Cape Cod beach were initially ordered out of the water until 11 a.m., but the water remained closed to swimming due to continued shark activity after a Massachusetts State Police air wing crew spotted two sharks in the vicinity.

The Sharktivity app is run by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy in partnership with officials working in the area.

Sharks are a common sight off Cape Cod in summer and early fall.

White sharks prey on seals, but can also attack humans. A white shark killed a woman Monday in Maine, and a man in Cape Cod in 2018, though shark attacks are rare in both states.