Local

Brockton

2 Women Arrested in Brockton Drug Bust

Brockton Police Department

Two women were arrested following a drug bust at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts on Monday.

Brockton Police's Narcotics Unit and Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Florence Avenue on Monday where they found money and illicit drugs.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Kelli Lee Ohara and 33-year-old Alyssha Delellis, both of Brockton, during the search. Both women face multiple drug trafficking charges.

“The week-long investigation led detectives to seize the type and quantities of dangerous narcotics which allow us to charge drug dealers with serious offenses which carry stiffer penalties," Brockton Lt. Paul Bonanca said in a written statement.

Local

Weather 37 mins ago

Overnight Mix of Freezing Rain, Flurries to Bring Icy Conditions

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Homeward Bound: Lost Dog Saved on Mass. Highway, Reunited With Owner

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us