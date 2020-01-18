Local
2 Women Seriously Injured in Separate Easton Crashes

The Easton Fire Department responded Friday night to a two-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. and then a crash involving a pedestrian at 10:30 p.m.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Easton fire officials are investigating two separate crashes that sent two women to Boston hospitals with serious injuries late Friday night, authorities say.

The fire department first responded around 10 p.m. to Belmont Street after two cars collided near an entrance to Stonehill College.

A 46-year-old woman was taken by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Fire officials say three children in the woman's car, ages 10, nine and seven, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver was not injured, according to officials.

About 30 minutes later, Easton Fire responded to Maguire's Restaurant, located at 503 Foundry Street in North Easton, for a report of a woman struck by a vehicle.

A 26-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School and then flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with severe injuries to her lower legs that are not believed to be life threatening.

Both crashes are being investigated.

The Stoughton Fire Department assisted with station coverage while Easton Fire responded to both crash scenes.

No additional information was immediately released.

