2 Workers Hospitalized by Electric Shocks While Paving Driveway in Burlington

Two men on a driveway paving crew were seriously hurt when they received an electric shock while on the job Tuesday morning in Burlington, Massachusetts, authorities said.

One of the contractors was shocked when he was driving a piece of equipment whose dump truck bucket touched live electrical wires while doing paving work on Carey Avenue at about 8:10 a.m., according to Burlington fire and police. The second worker was shocked when trying to help the first worker.

Both workers were rushed to the hospital and the incident is under investigation, officials said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the utility Eversource were both called to the scene of the incident.

Carey Avenue, a residential street, will have an emergency responders in the neighborhood for most of the day, officials said.