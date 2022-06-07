2 Workers Seriously Injured in Construction Accident in Acushnet, Mass.

Two people building a garage on a property in Acushnet, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday in a construction accident.

Acushnet police responded to Perry Hill Road after receiving a 911 call just before 3 p.m. and found two workers with serious injuries.

According to police, workers on scene said a garage was being constructed and the two workers were in the process of installing roof trusses when they gave way.

The two workers fell 12-14 feet to the ground and the wooden trusses then fell on top of them, police said. Workers on scene and a crane operator assisted the injured workers until first responders arrived.

Both injured workers were conscious when they were taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. There was no immediate update on their conditions.

Aerial footage showed the collapsed roof structure, as well as a fire truck on scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded and is investigating, along with Acushnet police.