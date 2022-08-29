2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say

A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said.

The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments.

Investigators believe the child drowned accidentally, but the death is under investigation by local police and the state police Major Crime Unit, officials said.

The child, whom officials said was pronounced dead at Central Maine Medical Center, was not identified.

With summer starting this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging parents and caregivers to get their children into swim lessons — a plea that took on added urgency because of lost opportunities during the pandemic.