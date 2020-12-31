Local

2-Year-Old Girl Injured in RI House Fire Dies

The girl's sister, Ashley Sandoval, 7, died at Hasbro Children’s Hospital shortly after the Dec. 22 blaze at the multi-family home

A 2-year-old Rhode Island girl seriously injured in a fire at her home earlier this month that took the life of her older sister has died, police said Wednesday.

The younger girl, Allison Sandoval, died Saturday, Providence police said in an emailed statement.

Her sister, Ashley Sandoval, 7, died at Hasbro Children’s Hospital shortly after the Dec. 22 blaze at the multi-family home.

The children were pulled unresponsive from the second floor of the home, authorities said at the time.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said then that investigators think the girls’ mother had left to walk to a nearby market and the girls were in the care of adult relatives, who along with a juvenile relative, escaped unharmed.

Mayor Jorge Elorza said 14 people were displaced by the fire, which spread to two nearby homes.

The cause remains under investigation, but arson is not suspected.

