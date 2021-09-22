Local

Maine

2-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Found Unresponsive in Maine Pond

State police said the incident appears to be a tragic accident

By Marc Fortier

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a small pond in Cornville, Maine, on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, the regional dispatch center received a 911 call from a residence on James Road in Cornville saying that the child had been found in a small farm pond on the property and was unresponsive, state police said.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard was in the area and heard the call and was first to arrive on scene. He immediately started performing CPR on the boy.

The child was taken by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and then flown by medical helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He remains in critical condition.

State police said the incident appears to be a tragic accident.

Cornville is located in central Maine, just outside Skowhegan and about 50 miles north of the state capitol in Augusta.

