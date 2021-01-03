2-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Head

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head at his home in Waterville, Maine, state police said.

Waterville police received a 911 call about the shooting just before noon Saturday.

Investigators determined that one of three siblings living in the Western Avenue home found the gun in the closet, loaded it and a round was fired.

The toddler was initially taken to Thayer Hospital in Waterville before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday.

An investigation is ongoing.