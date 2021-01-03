Local

Maine

2-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Head

Investigators determined that one of three siblings living in the Western Avenue home found the gun in the closet, loaded it and a round was fired.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head at his home in Waterville, Maine, state police said.

Waterville police received a 911 call about the shooting just before noon Saturday.

Investigators determined that one of three siblings living in the Western Avenue home found the gun in the closet, loaded it and a round was fired.

Local

41 mins ago

Mass. State Police Looking for Missing Somerset Man

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Lowell Field Hospital Ready to Open Monday After Significant Staffing Challenge

The toddler was initially taken to Thayer Hospital in Waterville before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MaineshootingMaine State PoliceWatervillewaterville police
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us