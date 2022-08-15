2-Year-Old Pulled From Pool in Abington

A young child was pulled from a pool in Abington, Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Abington Fire Department responded to the pool and found a bystander performing CPR on the 2-year-old child. Crews took over life-saving measures from the family, the fire department said.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where further care was administered. There was no immediate update on the child's condition. The fire department said it was not commenting further out of respect for the family and privacy laws.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the young two-year-old child," the fire department said in a statement to NBC10 Boston.

Further details were not released.