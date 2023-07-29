2-year-old RI boy found unresponsive in backyard pool

A toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Friday night at a home in Coventry, Rhode Island.

Coventry police say they responded to a Tero Drive house around 7:20 p.m. and found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive in an above ground swimming pool.

Fire personnel performed CPR and other resuscitating efforts, police said.

The boy was taken to Kent County Hospital in serious condition and later transported to Hasbro Children's Hospital.

There was no update on his condition Saturday.

Police have not released any other information surrounding the incident, including how the child ended up in the pool.