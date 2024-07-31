Maine

2 youth detention center escapees are captured in Maine, Massachusetts

The Maine Department of Corrections is investigating how the two escaped Friday night from the Long Creek Youth Development Center

Two juveniles who escaped from Maine’s youth detention center and fled in a stolen a car are in now police custody in Maine and Massachusetts, officials said Tuesday.

One of the escapees was captured early Tuesday after crashing a stolen car in Georgetown, Massachusetts, and the other was located hours later by officers responding to a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in Biddeford, Maine, officials said. Their identities were not released by Maine officials because of their age.

The Maine Department of Corrections is investigating how the two escaped Friday night from the Long Creek Youth Development Center, which holds minors convicted of crimes.

They allegedly stole their first getaway car near an apartment complex across the street from the detention center, where a motorist told News Center Maine that they pulled her from the car and threw her to the ground.

