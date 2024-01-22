20 residents escape from burning apartment building in RI

A fire broke out in a Pawtucket, Rhode Island, apartment building early Monday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire happened at about 2 a.m. at 502 Pawtucket Ave.

The Pawtucket Fire Department said they received a call from a resident who was complaining about smoke. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the first floor, which was a former business, reported WJAR.

Twenty residents were able to safely escape and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the fire.

Fire officials said they hope to allow some residents back into their apartments sometime Monday.