20-Year-OId Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-Run: Dartmouth Police

A 19-year-old pedestrian was hurt and transported to a nearby hospital, but her injuries were considered non-life-threatening

By Alec Greaney

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly struck a 19-year-old pedestrian in the North Dartmouth Mall parking lot and left the scene, authorities say.

The pedestrian was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Dartmouth police were called around 9 p.m. Saturday night for a report of the crash. As they were investigating, they spotted a 2014 Hyundai Sonata near the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth entrance that matched the description from the scene.

Police then arrested Kylie Maynard, a Dartmouth resident, for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (the vehicle) and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department.

