20-year-old arrested in connection to murder in Maine

A man has been arrested for murder in Waterville, Maine on Friday.

Maine State Police say they arrested 20-year-old Tyler Quirion of Waterville.

Authorities say the arrest is in connection to a shooting that occurred on February 19, 2024 on Grove Street in Waterville that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Justin Iraola.

Quirion is being charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police.

He was transported to the Kennebec County Jail and held without bail. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.