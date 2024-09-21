Maine

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder in Maine

Maine State Police say they arrested 20-year-old Tyler Quirion of Waterville.

By Irvin Rodriguez

WJAR

A man has been arrested for murder in Waterville, Maine on Friday.

Maine State Police say they arrested 20-year-old Tyler Quirion of Waterville.

Authorities say the arrest is in connection to a shooting that occurred on February 19, 2024 on Grove Street in Waterville that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Justin Iraola.

Quirion is being charged with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to police.

He was transported to the Kennebec County Jail and held without bail. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

More Maine stories

Maine Sep 18

Teen killed in pickup truck, moped crash in Maine

Maine Sep 17

Mass. man seriously injured in Maine skydiving accident

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us