20-year-old dead after apparent drowning in Marlborough reservoir

Officials have not identified the man who died at Fort Meadow Reservoir in Marlborough

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 20-year-old who was fishing with his friends Sunday at a reservoir in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has died after he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says Marlborough police and fire departments responded to the Fort Meadow Reservoir around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man who went missing in the water.

The victim, who name has not been released, was found by the Marlborough Fire Department and taken to Marlborough Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Further details were not immediately provided.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The district attorney's office is investigating.

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us