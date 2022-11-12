20-Year-Old From Maine Arrested After Driving 137 MPH on NH Highway

A Maine man was driving recklessly early Saturday morning, speeding in excess of 120 mph along Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, police announced.

New Hampshire State Police say 20-year-old Darryl Germain, of Portland, Maine, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada when a state trooper clocked his vehicle at 137 mph in a 65mph limit zone.

During the stop, police say they noticed an alcoholic beverage in the backseat of the vehicle. Germain was arrested and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor.

Germain is due to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Dec. 19, police said.