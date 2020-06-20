Local

Marshfield

20-Year-Old Man Arrested With Loaded Laser-Sighted Handgun, Drugs: Police

The man pointed a gun at a local business owner in Marshfield who had confronted him for suspicion of shoplifting, police say

By Alec Greaney

Laurent Joseph

A 20-year-old man was arrested on several firearm and drugs charges Friday evening after allegedly attempting to shoplift from a store in Marshfield, authorities said.

A local business owner alerted police around 6:12 p.m. that he had confronted a man he believed to be shoplifting from his store. The man pointed a gun at the owner, an attached laser pointing straight at him, before the suspect fled the store toward the beach, Marshfield police said.

The owner described the person as a Black man around 20 years old, wearing a maroon backpack.

Local

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

Providence Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks Amid Spike in Reported Usage

revere 3 hours ago

Spray-Painted Swastikas Prompt Hate Crime Investigation in Revere

A man matching the description was spotted by near Fieldston Beach, Marshfield police said, less than a quarter of a mile from the store where the incident occurred. The man, Laurent Joseph of Dorchester, was found with a loaded handgun that included a laser sight.

Police say they also discovered on his person more than 2 pounds of marijuana, edible THC products, a digital scale and more than $1,800 in cash.

Joseph was arrested and charged with alleged possession with intent to distribute, assault by means of a deadly weapon and two other gun-related charges.

He is being held on bail of just over $10,000.

This article tagged under:

Marshfielddorchester
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us