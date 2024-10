A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Boston.

Boston police say officers were called around 1:19 p.m. for a report of a person shot at 1443 Blue Hill Ave.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but there was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

An investigation is underway.