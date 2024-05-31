200 Pride flags stolen from town rotary in Carlisle

Police are investigating after about 200 flags celebrating the start of Pride Month were stolen from the town rotary in Carlisle, Massachusetts.

Travis Snell, chariman of the Carlisle Select Board, said the flags were stolen during the nighttime hours on Monday. He said the flags were legally permitted.

"Such action and behavior have no place in Carlisle and our police department is working to identify whoever is responsible and they will be held accountable," Snell said in a message on Facebook. "On behalf of the Town of Carlisle, the Select Board would like to reiterate that Carlisle is an inclusive community that respects its freedoms and the rights of individuals."

He added that stealing property and undermining freedom "is a cowardly act and has no place in our town."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The town was scheduled to hold a Pride Month kickoff event on Friday afternoon.