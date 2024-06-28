2 men arrested in 2008 murders of Taunton brothers

Two men were arrested in connection with the murders of two brothers in Taunton, Massachusetts, back in 2008, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Steven Fordham, 38, and Kaylen Scott, 36, were indicted Thursday after a lengthy jury investigation, according to District Attorney Thomas Quinn, who said both men were charged with two counts of murder.

On Feb. 24, 2008, at about 2 p.m., Shawn and Kevin Vargas were shot to death in Kevin's Somerset Avenue apartment, Quinn said.

Shawn's two sons, then just 2 and 4 years old, were present when the shooting happened, according to authorities. They weren't injured.

Fordham, of Taunton, and Scott, of Worcester, will be arraigned in Fall River District Court Friday morning.