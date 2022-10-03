Here's How Fall Colors Are Developing This Leaf-Peeping Season

Trees are beginning to change color across New England as fall arrives, and, at least so far, the drought appears not to be affecting the foliage.

Drought conditions across the region have prompted some to speculate that this year's fall foliage will be patchy. But initial reports from experts show that the color is coming in nicely.

In far northern Maine, fall colors appeared about average this year, the National Weather Service said Monday, sharing images of foliage at the same time going back to 2012.

🍁 Hanson Lake, Presque Isle foliage through the years at the same spot on Oct 2. Running fairly close to average this year, just a touch shy of peak color. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/iIdEco35L0 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 3, 2022

Our own images show colors popping further south, in Brownville, as well.

Amazing fall color showing up this morning on the Brownville, ME cam! Frosty up north, blustery south. How long the wind & chilly temps stick around on @necn thru 10am! pic.twitter.com/UsG4it22UZ — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) October 3, 2022

It's still early — fall colors haven't peaked anywhere in New England yet.

Bright fall colors are enhanced by warm, sunny days and crisp, cool nights, with the peak running from late September into November.

