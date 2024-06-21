Boston Celtics

Here's how to get to the Celtics championship parade

How early should you get to the parade? City officials suggest 9 a.m. just after the morning traffic rush. But some people are planning to show up earlier. 

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anyone looking to catch a glimpse of the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on Friday, you'll want to plan out how you're getting to and from the parade early.

The key is arriving early, and if you want to avoid parking tickets or getting your car towed, then best take the T at City Hall Plaza.

The MBTA says there will be more trains and running more frequently all day long. The agency is encouraging people to use the T or the Commuter Rail if they're planning on coming to the parade, or even if they're just visiting or working near the parade route.

In October, the Celtics will hang Banner 18 from the rafters, and we spoke with the Woburn company that will produce it.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Starting at 9 a.m., the city will begin to close the roads.

Streets along the two-mile parade route from the TD Garden to Copley Square — that's Causeway Street, Staniford, Cambridge Street, Tremont, and Boylston.

"I'm gonna go there early. I'm gonna be there like at 9 o'clock. I know it starts at 11, so I want to get a nice place to stand. People come in cars, it's gonna be awful, but i’m gonna take the T probably or just walk honestly," said Celtics fan Rahul Kapur.

So, how early should you get to the parade? City officials suggest 9 a.m. just after the morning traffic rush. But some people are planning to show up earlier. 

More Boston Celtics news

Boston Celtics Jun 20

‘The energy is unbelievable': Al Horford greets Celtics fans in Boston

Next Pats Podcast Jun 20

Lessons the Patriots can learn from the Celtics' title run

Jun 20

Boston Public Schools cancel classes Friday as city celebrates Celtics championship

This article tagged under:

Boston Celtics
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us