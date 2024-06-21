Safety measures in place for Celtics championship parade

We are just a few hours away from the launch of the Boston Celtics' victory parade, and more than a million people are expected to celebrate along with the team Friday.

In hopes of keeping spirits up and everyone in check, there are some rules and safety measures in place.

In addition to fans coming from all over new England, all 109 Boston Public Schools are officially out of session and most of those students are most likely coming downtown to celebrate.

It's the very reason why safety will be paramount, and the Boston Police Department will be doing their part by setting up barricades and closing a number of streets beginning at 9 a.m. to keep the public safe.

The Celtics championship parade is meant to be a family-friendly event, so officials want people to know that no matter how excited you get, you can't climb on things such as mailboxes, bus vestibules, rooftops or light poles.

Police say the public should also be aware of their surroundings. Anyone who sees something that looks suspicious is urged to call 911.

Prohibited items at the parade include large bags, coolers, glass containers, drones, weapons, fireworks and alcoholic beverages.

Above all, city leaders just want the public to have fun.