Harris, Trump to face off in 1st presidential debate

Final preparations are underway in Philadelphia Tuesday morning as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump prepare to share the stage.

This is not only the first presidential debate for the 2024 elections, but it's also the first time that the two candidates will formerly meet each other in person — and it could be their only debate.

With the election less than 60 days away, as of right now, there is not another one scheduled.

Both candidates have discussed their plans for creating more affordable housing and health care.

Tuesday's debate will be Trump's seventh general election debate and Harris' first — and her presence is highly anticipated. She's only sat for a formal interview once in the six weeks since taking over the Democratic ticket.

Sources tell NBC News Harris has spent the better part of the last five days in debate preparations in Pennsylvania, participating in hours-long mock sessions with a Trump stand-in. Meanwhile, the former president has been at Mar-a-Lago doing, what sources describe as, informal debate prep.

A New York Times-Siena College poll of likely voters found Trump ahead of Harris 48% to 47%, within the poll's margin of error, indicating that what is said Tuesday night may give either candidate the edge they need as they head into the final stretch.

Hours after the debate, the first early ballots of the presidential race will go out. Absentee ballots are set to be sent out beginning Wednesday in Alabama.

The debate will begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday.