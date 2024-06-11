Here are the 2024 James Beard Award winners

The 2024 James Beard Awards ceremony took place Monday night in Chicago, and some New England restaurants and chefs left the Windy City winners.

Portland, Maine, won two James Beard awards, with ZU Bakery earning the Outstanding Bakery award and Atsuko Fujimoto from Norimoto Bakery winning Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Over in Connecticut, David Standridge from The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic took home the Best Chef: Northeast award.

A Dorchester restaurant, Comfort Kitchen, was one of three New England spots tapped for best new restaurant, along with The Alna Store of Alna, Maine and Tuxpan Taqueria, of Central Falls, Rhode Island.

The James Beard Awards are considered by many the top U.S. honors in the food industry.

See the full list James Beard winners here.