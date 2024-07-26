Iconic Seine River to be center stage for 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will be unlike any other.

Athletes will be floating down the Seine River to make their formal entrance to the Games.

Hundreds of thousands of people will line the Seine for the first opening ceremony in Olympic history that won't take place in a stadium! Instead, the athletes will wind through Paris on boats, floating along the river.

More than 90 boats are slated to carry more than 10,000 athletes from more than 200 different delegations along a nearly 4 mile stretch of the river. Not to mention, around 300,000 spectators will be on the riverbanks watching the spectacle.

The route is intended to showcase the many venues throughout the city. It will end with a parade in front of Trocadero, the area just in front of the Eiffel Tower, where the Olympic torch will be lit.

Speculation is swirling about who will take part in the ceremony.

Singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga have both been spotted in Paris this week, leading some to believe they could have a role in Friday's event. However, organizers have been very secretive about their plans.

Here's how you can watch

NBC's broadcast kicks off at 12 p.m. with pre-show festivities. The ceremony itself begins at 1:30 p.m. ET and is expected to last about four hours.

If you are working or can't watch during the day, don't worry. There will be an encore telecast with additional content starting at 7:30 p.m. That's all on NBC10 Boston.