2025 James Beard semifinalists include range of New Englanders

Grab your fork and knife - the 2025 James Beard semifinalists are out and New Englanders are well-represented.

The James Beard Awards are considered by many some of the top honors in the culinary industry. Winners will be announced in April, but it's never too early to start sampling the offerings!

Outstanding restaurateur

Cara Chigazola-Tobin and Allison Gibson, Honey Road and Gray Jay, Burlington, VT

Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston, MA

Outstanding chef

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA

Oustanding restaurant

Havana, Bar Harbor, ME

Emerging Chef

Jason Eckerson and Kate Hamm, Fish & Whistle, Biddeford, ME

Nikhil Naiker, NIMKI, Providence, RI

Best New Restaurant

LUNE, Dennis Port, MA

Somaek, Boston, MA

Outstanding bakery

Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem, NH

Outstanding pastry chef or baker

Brant Dadaleares, Gross Confection Bar, Portland, ME

Outstanding hospitality

Persimmon, Providence, RI

Taj Indian Cuisine, South Portland, ME

Outstanding wine and other beverages program

Oyster Club, Mystic, CT

Outstanding bar

Wolf Tree, White River Junction, VT

Best new bar

The Abbey, Brunswick, ME

Equal Measure, Boston, MA

Merai, Brookline, MA

Outstanding professional in beverage service

Mary Allen Lindemann, Coffee By Design, Portland, ME

Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale, The Koji Club, Brighton, MA

Outstanding professional cocktail service

Nathaniel Meiklejohn, The Jewel Box, Portland, ME

Oscar Simoza, The Wig Shop, Boston, MA

Best chef: Northeast