$20K Falcon Found by Firefighter Days After Owner Fell Through Ice

Westborough firefighter Mark Boyer used GPS to help locate the missing bird

By Alec Greaney

A missing pet falcon has been rescued after its owner fell through the ice looking for it in Westborough on Thursday, firefighters said.

Using GPS, Westborough firefighter Mark Boyer helped find the missing bird on Saturday. He had been volunteering with the search during his hours off-duty, authorities said.

The falcon, which the Westborough Fire Department said was valued at $20,000, was brought to Cummings Veterinary Center at Tufts University in Grafton to receive treatment.

Bill Johnston, 78, had been looking for the pet falcon when he fell through the ice and was trapped in thick mud at Cedar Swamp, according to The Boston Globe.

A two-hour rescue operation helped to save the bird’s owner on Thursday, the Westborough Fire Department said. Saws and other rescue tools were needed to bring the man to safety.

