$20K Falcon Found by Firefighter Days After Owner Fell Through Ice

A missing pet falcon has been rescued after its owner fell through the ice looking for it in Westborough on Thursday, firefighters said.

Using GPS, Westborough firefighter Mark Boyer helped find the missing bird on Saturday. He had been volunteering with the search during his hours off-duty, authorities said.

Strong work by Westborough Firefighter Mark Boyer who assisted the male that was rescued in Cedar Swamp this week with recovering his $20K falcon. By using GPS Firefighter Boyer, who volunteered his time off duty, located the bird that has since been taken to Tufts in Grafton. pic.twitter.com/QZ4Lh2kM2x — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) January 11, 2020

The falcon, which the Westborough Fire Department said was valued at $20,000, was brought to Cummings Veterinary Center at Tufts University in Grafton to receive treatment.

Bill Johnston, 78, had been looking for the pet falcon when he fell through the ice and was trapped in thick mud at Cedar Swamp, according to The Boston Globe.

Westborough & District 14 Firefighters worked in Cedar Swamp, 57 Brigham St, to rescue a male that fell through the ice today. TR equipment & saws were required to access the male during this 2 hour operation. Male was transported by WFD & is doing well. Thanks to M/A for asst! pic.twitter.com/iGviNlO5go — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) January 9, 2020

A two-hour rescue operation helped to save the bird’s owner on Thursday, the Westborough Fire Department said. Saws and other rescue tools were needed to bring the man to safety.