Final Memorial Road Race Held in Abington to Honor Man Killed in 9/11 Attacks

The Jeff Coombs Memorial Road Race, which started in 2002, is set to kick off for the final time on Sunday morning.

For one final time, people will gather to participate in a 5K run and walk named in honor of an Abington, Massachusetts man who died in the attacks on 9/11.

Coombs was on board American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

The Jeff Coombs Memorial Foundation says it has since raised more than $1 million to benefit military children.

Organizers of Sunday's event also plan to honor the Massachusetts victims of 9/11.

Sunday's event also features free food, children's activities, music and raffles.

Abington
