21-Year-Old Arrested After Double Stabbing in Roxbury, Police Say

Ruben Lieske is expected to face a judge for an arraignment in Roxbury District Court

By Matt Fortin

After two people suffered lacerations to their necks in what police describe as a double stabbing in Roxbury, a man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Ruben Lieske, 21, of Dorchester, was arrested, and is facing two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

Police officers in the city responded to a radio call for a person stabbed on Blue Hill Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and when they arrived on scene, they found two people with lacerations to their necks, the release said.

Officers got a description of the suspect, and were able to find him while checking out the area, police said.

One victim was taken to a hospital, and the other was treated on scene; both were expected to recover.

Lieske is expected to face a judge for an arraignment in Roxbury District Court.

