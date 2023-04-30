Local

21-Year-Old Charged in Kidnapping, Attempted Rape at Taunton Cemetery

William Perez, 21, of Taunton, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 21-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted rape and kidnapping, after an incident at a cemetery in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

William Perez, of Taunton, is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit rape, and kidnapping, Taunton police announced Sunday.

Officers responded to Mayflower Hill Cemetery, located at 235 Broadway, around 2:41 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a possible rape.

Police investigating what happened learned a woman was attacked in the cemetery and forced to leave the property by a man who then fled on foot. Officers and K9 units conducted a comprehensive search of the area around the cemetery but did not locate the assailant.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was later released, police said.

Through a subsequent investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Perez. He was arrested at his Broadway home on Sunday.

Perez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

Taunton's police chief praised investigators for their professionalism and hard work, and he also thanked the Raynham Police Department for its assistance.

