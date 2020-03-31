Local
Boston

22 BPD Employees Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The Boston Police Department has 22 employees who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, a department spokesman announced Monday.

Nineteen officers and three civilian employees tested positive. Sgt. Detective John Boyle told The Boston Globe there are no clear connections between the cases as the officers work at different sites around the city.

Boyle said the force remains fully staffed and patrol activity is going on at normal levels.

“The residents of the city of Boston can feel safe knowing the police are out there working, and our staffing levels are safe,” he said.

The department reported its first positive case on March 21.

