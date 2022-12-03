22-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Jackson, New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Attorney General announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man for the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Jackson, New Hampshire.

Brandon Mitchell was arrested for the murder of Esmae Doucette on November 30 at Dana Place Apartments in Jackson, according to police.

Authorities say they responded to a report of gunshots and found Doucette suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a hospital in North Conway, where she succumbed to her injuries days later, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say Mitchell has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

Mitchell is expected to be arraigned on December 5 in the Carroll County Superior Court.