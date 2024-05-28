22-year-old dies in Maine crash

A 22-year-old is dead after a crash in Canton, Maine, on Memorial Day.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office tells NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine that Jared Bernard, of Peru, was killed in the crash that happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday on Route 108, also referred to as Turner Street.

A preliminary investigation shows Bernard was driving east in a Cadillac sedan when the vehicle went off the roadway, hit a driveway, went airborne, hit a telephone pole, hit another driveway and hit a tree before coming to a rest on the driver's side.

A photo provided by the sheriff's office shows the sedan completely mangled. Route 108 was closed for several hours to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

Authorities have not said why the sedan left the roadway. An investigation is ongoing.