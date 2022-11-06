Local

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.

Police have not identified the Billerica man who was killed in the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced.

Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

The motorcycle operator, from Billerica, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the sedan, identified only as a 29-year-old Florida woman, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Video from the scene showed a damaged red Honda CBR motorcycle on its side, with pieces strewn off in the roadway and nearby in the grass, and a blue Honda FIT with Florida license plates. A small crowd of about a dozen people had gathered at the scene and were sitting in the grass, behind yellow police tape, as officials performed collision analysis and reconstruction.

Police have not said what may have led to the fatal collision. No other details were immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by Burlington police, Massachusetts State Police, and the district attorney's office.

