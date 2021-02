A 22-year-old woman was found dead just after midnight on Route 93 northbound in Medford Sunday, authorities said.

She appears to have been struck and killed by oncoming traffic after getting out of a friend’s car on the highway, according to a preliminary investigation by Massachusetts State Police. They are working to identify a description of the vehicle or vehicles that might have hit the victim.

Police say it is currently unclear why she left the vehicle.

This is a developing story.