23-year-old accused of shooting Boston police officer due in court Monday

The 23-year-old Brockton, Massachusetts, man accused of shooting a Boston police officer on Friday night is expected to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.

John Lazare is scheduled to have a hearing in Roxbury District Court at some point on Monday, as he faces several charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, armed robbery and several firearms offenses, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

Police say the officer who Lazarre allegedly shot was patrolling the area of Cedric Street Friday night in Roxbury, when he recognized a suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a delivery driver a couple days prior. The man matching the suspect description was allegedly pointing a gun at a Dominos pizza delivery driver.

Investigators say when the unnamed officer approached Lazarre, he allegedly fired several shots at the officer, striking him in the lower back and the foot.

The officer who was shot is recovering in the hospital.

Lazarre was arrested after jumping from a nearby roof. Two other officers were injured in the pursuit, but not from gunfire.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said on Sunday that it’s a testament to the incredible work and training of the Boston Police that officers were not only able to arrest the suspect, but also take care of their injured officer until medical help arrived.

According to the police report, the officer was approaching when the suspect, later identified as John Lazare, fired shots at the officer and then fled into the Cedric Street building.

“I’m just so thankful that he is healing up and I had the chance to speak with him and see his family," Mayor Wu said. "These are one of those moments that remind you just how much every hour of the day that our police officers are putting on the line.”

The injured officer was wearing a body camera.

The suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest prior to this incident.