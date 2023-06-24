Local

Massachusetts

23-year-old killed in Dracut motorcycle crash

Dracut police have not identified the Lowell man

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

ambulance34

A 23-year-old Lowell man died overnight after his motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole in Dracut, Massachusetts.

Police say they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Saturday about a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Avenue in the area of Old Road.

Responding officers found the driver with critical injuries and the motorcycle off the side of the road. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Police did not say what may have caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDracut
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us