23-year-old killed in Maine boating incident

A 23-year-old is dead after a boating incident Friday night near South Harpswell, Maine.

The state's Department of Marine Resources said it is investigating the recreational boating fatality that occurred around 7:50 p.m.

According to the Maine Marine Patrol, 23-year-old Samuel Sharpe, of Harpswell, fell from a 19-foot center console boat while operating it. Based on observations of his injuries, Sharpe appeared to have been struck by the boat's propeller.

Good Samaritans who witnessed the incident pulled him from the water and brought him to shore at Potts Point Landing in South Harpswell where first responders attempted lifesaving measures. Sharpe, however, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

US Coast Guard personnel secured the boat, and the Harpswell Harbormaster brought it to shore.

Further details were not immediately available.