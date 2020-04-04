23-Year-Old NH Passenger Seriously Injured in DWI Crash

A passenger was seriously injured in a one-car, DWI crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, early Saturday morning.

Around 1:48 a.m., state police were called to Old Landfill Road in Hudson, where they found a pickup truck that had gone off the road and collided with a telephone pole.

The passenger, 23-year-old Chantal Gora of Hudson, was brought to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

The driver, 24-year-old Zachary Nardini of Windham, was looked at on the scene but refused transport. After some investigating, police determined that Nardini was impaired at the time and arrested him for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County South Superior Court on May 7.