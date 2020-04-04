Local
Hudson

23-Year-Old NH Passenger Seriously Injured in DWI Crash

The passenger was brought to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

By Alec Greaney

dwi hudson crash
New Hampshire State Police

A woman was seriously injured when the driver of a pickup truck she was riding in lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A passenger was seriously injured in a one-car, DWI crash in Hudson, New Hampshire, early Saturday morning.

Around 1:48 a.m., state police were called to Old Landfill Road in Hudson, where they found a pickup truck that had gone off the road and collided with a telephone pole.

The passenger, 23-year-old Chantal Gora of Hudson, was brought to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Local

3 hours ago

Bar Exam in Mass. Pushed Back to Fall

Bedford 4 hours ago

NH Communities Rally to Feed Pet Pig Wilbur the Scraps He Loves

The driver, 24-year-old Zachary Nardini of Windham, was looked at on the scene but refused transport. After some investigating, police determined that Nardini was impaired at the time and arrested him for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County South Superior Court on May 7.

This article tagged under:

HudsonNew HampshireNew Hampshire State PoliceSouthern New Hampshire Medical CenterChantal Gora
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us