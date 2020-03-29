Vermont State Police Check Hotels to Enforce Closures

Vermont State Police are visiting hotels and motels to make sure that they are closed under Gov. Phil Scott's order to slow the spread of the virus, state police said Sunday.

Lodging establishments must be closed except under limited circumstances, state police said. Police visited 295 lodging businesses on Saturday and expected to contact about 20 more.

The Vermont National Guard has set up an additional COVID-19 test site at Landmark College in Putney for patients who have a referral from their health care provider, the state Health Department announced.

The site opened Sunday. It's in addition to a number of temporary pop-up, drive-through and other facilities that have been set up around Vermont for testing, the Health Department said.

Vermont reported 235 cases on Sunday, up from 211 on Saturday.