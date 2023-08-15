24-year-old Merrimack man arrested for multiple lewd incidents in local parks

A 24-year-old has been arrested in Merrimack, New Hampshire, in connection to a string of incidents in which a man was loitering in local parks and reportedly exposing or manipulating his genitals in a lewd manner.

Police say Devin Hardy, of Merrimack, was taken into custody Friday and charged with indecent exposure and lewdness.

According to Merrimack police, officers responded to Wildcat Falls for a report of a male exposing his genitals to people as they passed by him on Monday, Aug. 7. Hardy was identified as the suspect after an investigation, and authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police say multiple agencies in the area had received similar complaints over the past several months. Each of these incidents involved the same suspect description, including the type of clothing and physical characteristics.

Surrounding agencies collaborated with Merrimack police to identify Hardy as the suspect.

Since his arrest, Hardy has been released on $5,000 cash bail. He's expected in Merrimack District Court on Sept. 12. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

The Merrimack Police Department is asking anyone who has had similar encounters or witnessed similar incidents to please contact police in the city or town in which the incident occurred. An investigation is ongoing.