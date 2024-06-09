Vermont

24-year-old Brockton woman and her mom critically injured in Vt. crash

Vermont State Police have identified the women as 24-year-old Denea France and her mom, 52-year-old Dawn France

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 24-year-old woman from Brockton, Massachusetts, and her mother are in critical condition after their speeding SUV hydroplaned and crashed into a group of trees on Interstate 89 in Vermont, Sunday morning.

Vermont State Police say they were notified around 8:12 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash with an unconscious person on I-89 northbound in the area of mile marker 93 in Colchester.

Responding troopers found a badly-damaged Alfa Romeo Stelvio with two women inside, who were both unresponsive and severely injured, police said. The women, who were wearing their seatbelts, were removed from the SUV and taken to UVM Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was later identified as Denea France, and her passenger was identified as 52-year-old Dawn France, of Flushing, New York, police said. Both remain at the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a preliminary investigation that included statements from eyewitnesses shows the SUV was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane at an extremely high rate of speed right before it hydroplaned, exiting the roadway to the righthand side and striking a group of trees.

It was raining at the time, and the roads were wet, police said. The SUV was totaled in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is encouraged to contact police at 802-878-7111.

Further information is not available at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

