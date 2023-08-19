Rhode Island

24-year-old dead, brother and 1 other injured in East Providence car crash

24-year-old Jacob Crenshaw was killed in the Pawtucket Avenue crash; his 27-year-old brother was listed in critical condition and another 22-year-old man was listed in stable condition.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two brothers from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, were driving Friday night when their car was involved in a crash in East Providence, leaving one of them dead and the other critically injured. The driver of the other car was also injured.

East providence police say they responded just before 8 p.m. to reports of a serious motor vehicle crash on Pawtucket Avenue near the intersection of Caitlin Avenue and found a Subaru in the roadway and a Nissan in the front lawn of a residence, very close to the front of the Pawtucket Avenue home.

Two drivers and one passenger were all taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, police said.

The Nissan passenger, identified as 24-year-old Jacob Crenshaw, died at the hospital. His older brother, 27-year-old Andrew Crenshaw, suffered serious injuries and was listed in critical condition, police said.

The Subaru driver, a 22-year-old from Providence, was listed in stable condition, police said. His name has not been released.

According to police, a preliminary investigation and witness reports indicate that speed was a factor in the fatal crash. Police haven't said which car was speeding, or if both were.

No charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation by the East Providence Police Department is ongoing.

