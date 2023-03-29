24-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Hurt During Crash in Western New Hampshire

A 24-year-old from Massachusetts was killed and several others were hurt on Tuesday during a crash in New Hampshire near the Vermont state line, according to authorities.

The crash happened on Route 119 in Hinsdale just before 6 p.m.

New Hampshire State Police said that Hinsdale police was already in the area, looking into something unrelated, when an officer saw a Volkswagen Jetta driving fast and erratically westbound. The Jetta then reversed directions, and crossed over into the westbound lane, hitting a Jeep head-on, troopers said.

Two 21-year-olds who were in the Jetta were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, troopers said, adding that a 24-year-old passenger named Richard Miner of Greenfield, Massachusetts, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Jeep, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Route 119 was closed down for around seven hours for the investigation, which remains underway.