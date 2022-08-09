25 Current MBTA Drivers Have Faced at Least Two Safety Suspensions in Four Years: Report

Twenty five drivers that are currently employed by the MBTA have been suspended at least twice since 2018 for safety violations, according to WBUR.

Those citations come from a wide range of issues, WBUR reports, ranging from speeding to the safety of customers and MBTA property. Three of the drivers have been suspended three times, one of whom was recommended for dismissal, according to public records obtained by the NPR affiliate.

It's noted that these 25 drivers account for 1% of the total number of drivers employed by the transit authority, but also account for 53 serious safety incidents over four years.

The MBTA has protocols for disciplining workers involved in safety violations. WBUR reports a three-strikes policy for citations within a four years period, and suspension periods for safety violations as well.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Local leaders are pushing back against the idea of a federal takeover of the MBTA as riders continue to deal with issues.

"The MBTA has demonstrated time and time again that there are consequences, sometimes very severe, for those who fail to follow these rules,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told WBUR in a statement. "It takes continuous effort to maintain and improve a positive safety culture, and that's why the MBTA investigates violations of operating policies and takes disciplinary actions as warranted."

The MBTA has faced a lot of criticism in recent months for safety and maintenance issues, and service disruptions are creating headaches for riders.

The Green Line E Branch from Heath Street Station to Copley Station closed this past Saturday, with shuttle buses replacing service until Aug. 21.

And the new Green Line Extension from Government Center to Union Square will be closed from Aug. 22 through Sept. 18.

The Red Line will be shutting down from JFK/UMASS to Braintree at night again this week, starting at around 9 p.m. Monday until the end of service each night.

That runs through Thursday, in order to work on tie replacement and track realignment.

The MBTA announced Friday that it will shut down the recently opened Green Line Extension for four weeks.

And of course, the entire Orange Line is shutting down completely for 30 days beginning Aug. 19.

The MBTA says as disruptive as these service closures are, it needs to tackle the issues that have been plaguing the system for months, like derailments, train fires and unmanned runaway trains.

It’s also working to address many of the problems identified in the Federal Transit Administration report.

The final Safety Directive report from the FTA is expected at some point this month.